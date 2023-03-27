Government agencies in HCMC propose extra income spending guidance

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance was proposed to soon give guidance or consult the City People’s Committee on directions to implement extra income spending for cadres, civil servants and officials in the city.

According to the proposal by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs, many offices and units in the locality have proposed the department to guide in detail the index of extra income spending; give guidance on procedures, process to build the quotation and allocate expenses to implement the extra income spending in 2023.

By the end of 2022, the eighth session of the tenth tenure of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council approved a resolution to increase the income in 2023 by the end of the pilot period of implementing the Resolution No.54 of the National Assembly.

The adjusted level of additional income expenditure for cadres, civil servants and public employees in the state management sector, political organizations, socio-political organizations and non-business units managed by the city will be lifted to the maximum level of 1.8 times the salary according to their pay grades and positions.