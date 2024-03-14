Golden land and 3,790-apartment project in Thu Thiem put up for auction

HCMC authorities planned to put up the gold land and 3,790-apartment project in Thu Thiem for auction.

The land lot 3-12

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment has just reported to the municipal People's Committee on adjusting the time for the implementation of the detailed plan to put up the auction of land and 3,790-apartment project in Thu Thiem New Urban Area of Thu Duc City.

Accordingly, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment sent the Department of Planning and Investment to carry out preparation for administrative procedures of investment policies toward land lots 1-2, 1-3, 7-1 and 3-5.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment is also developing a draft plan to auction land use rights of these lots to collect opinions before reporting to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for approval.

The land lots 1-2 and 1-3 located in the functional area 1 of Thu Thiem New Urban Area have an area of 7,886 square meters and 5,006 square meters respectively which is planned for multi-functional residential purposes. The preparation of legal documents to serve the auction process is being carried out and it is expected to be completed before May 14. The auction for these 2 plots of land will take place before July 31.

The land lot 3-5 belongs to the functional area 3 of Thu Thiem New Urban Area with an area of 6,446 square meters is planned as a mixed-use development - a property that combines residential and commerce-service spaces.

All documents for the land lot auction are expected to be completed before June 18. The auction is expected to take place before September 10.

The land lot 7-1, located in the functional area 7 of Thu Thiem New Urban Area with an area of 74,393 square meters will be developed as a resort - hotel according to international standards.

This is a unique project on a small island in harmony with the river landscape and vegetation. Responsible departments are preparing all files related to the auction and the selection of auction participants has been planned and completed before October 15.

The auction is expected to take place before November 20. This time can be adjusted depending on the auction results of other land plots in the same area.

Participants in the auction of the 3,790-apartment project under the program to build 12,500 resettlement apartments for people being cleared in Thu Thiem New Urban Area should prepare documents for the auction before July 7.

The auction is expected to take place before September 26. These apartments are auction assets created from state budget capital. To ensure the strictness of the order, procedures and authority to decide to sell public assets in accordance with the law, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has directed relevant departments, agencies and units to continue to have proposals of solutions, and legal procedures according to the present regulations.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan