HCMC heads to apply Resolution No. 98 to complete Thu Thiem New Urban Area

Ho Chi Minh City has to develop Thu Thiem New Urban Area as planned, mentioned Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at the discussion session on December 2 morning.

The 24th extended conference of the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure opened on December 2.

The conference concentrated on discussion related to Ho Chi Minh City's socio-economic situation in 2023, key tasks and solutions for the new year 2024 under the chair of Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

Attending the conference were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.

Apart from the key issues of 2024, comprising digital transformation and reasons that affected the work productivity of public servants, the conference also focused on progress acceleration and implementation of the Resolution No.98 to mobilize and promote the resources to complete the Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

At the conference, the city Party Chief said that the city’s socioeconomic situation in 2023 has gained achievements; however, there have been limitations together with weaknesses.

Therefore, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen required the delegates to focus on analyzing and clarifying difficulties and challenges that directly and indirectly impacted the city’s socio-economic development, ensuring social security and national defense of HCMC in 2024, predicting the sectors which would face difficulties along with relevant risks, thereby imposing appropriate solutions to adapt with the coming tough times.

Secretary Nen mentioned the requirements of effectively implementing the Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of several specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Notably, Ho Chi Minh City has to develop Thu Thiem New Urban Area as planned.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen also required the delegates to discuss and give proposals for solutions on removing difficulties, accelerating and implementing Resolution No.98 to mobilize and promote the resources to complete the Thu Thiem New Urban Area.