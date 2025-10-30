Golden Globe Awards celebrate Vietnam’s top young scientific talents

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the Ministry of Science and Technology yesterday held a ceremony in Hanoi to present the 2025 Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards to 10 outstanding young talents.

The 2025 Golden Globe Award

The 10 young scientists honored this year have all reportedly achieved exceptional accomplishments. They are credited with numerous patents and practical solutions that have been applied in the real world, a strong portfolio of high-quality scientific publications in prestigious international journals, and high citation indices. They have also secured many medals and awards at prestigious science-technology (S&T) competitions both at home and abroad.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards are presented to the outstanding young scientists

The breakdown of the awards by field was: three individuals from information technology, digital transformation, and automation; two from medical-pharmaceutical technology; one from biotechnology; two from environmental technology; and two from new materials technology.

Among those celebrated at the ceremony, Dr Le Duy Dung from VinUni University was recognized for his standout work. He is reportedly researching environmentally friendly chemical synthesis processes using artificial intelligence and automated robotics systems.

Dr Vu Thai Hoc from Thu Dau Mot University was honored for his work, “Intelligent Reflecting Surface-Aided Short-Packet Non-Orthogonal Multiple Access Systems."

Dr Le Quoc Viet from Ton Duc Thang University was also recognized for his research. His work focuses on developing biomaterial-based drug delivery systems that apply photothermal therapy and immunotherapy for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, which is seen as a crucial stepping stone for developing new-generation vaccines.

The 2025 Vietnam S&T Female Student Award is presented

Each award recipient was presented with a “Creative Youth” medal from the HCYU Central Committee, a Golden Globe Cup, an award certificate, and an accompanying prize.

The Golden Globe S&T Award is an annual prize co-organized by the HCYU Central Committee and the Ministry of Science and Technology. It is presented each year to a maximum of 10 young talents, all of whom must be 35 years of age or younger.

Twenty female students receiving the 2025 Vietnam S&T Female Student Award

Also, in the framework of the event, the HCYU Central Committee presented the 2025 Vietnam S&T Female Student Award to 20 female students recognized for their outstanding achievements in scientific research.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thanh Tam