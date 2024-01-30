Gold climbs sharply, surpassing VND77 million per tael

At around 3 p.m. on January 30, in Ho Chi Minh City, Doji Group's bought SJC gold at VND74.65 million per tael and sold gold at VND77.15 million per tael, up VND500,000 in the buying rate and VND400,000 in the selling rate compared to the morning. Mi Hong gold shop also raised prices by an additional VND300,000 in both buying and selling rates compared to the morning, reaching VND75.4 million per tael for buying and VND76.3 million per tael for selling.

Simultaneously, in Hanoi, both SJC Company and PNJ Company saw a rise of VND300,000 to VND400,000 per tael in buying prices and an increase of VND400,000 per tael in selling prices. The updated rates are now VND74.7 million per tael for buying and VND77.2 million per tael for selling.

Following a morning surge, the price of 9999 gold rings continues to escalate this afternoon. Specifically, SJC Company listed 1, 2, and 5-mace 9999 gold rings at VND62.9 million per tael for buying and VND64.1 million per tael for selling, marking a VND100,000 increase in both buying and selling compared to this morning. PNJ Company has also raised prices by VND50,000 for buying and VND100,000 for selling, listing at VND62.8 million per tael for buying and VND64.15 million per tael for selling.

In the global gold market, the immediate delivery price of gold on the Kitco exchange in the afternoon of January 30 (Vietnam time) is currently trading at $2,038.25 per ounce, showing a further increase of approximately $7 compared to the morning. After conversion at the Vietcombank exchange rate, this price is approximately equivalent to VND60.7 million per tael, which is lower than SJC gold by nearly VND16.5 million per tael and lower than 9999 gold rings by about VND3.5-4 million per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Da Nguyet