Gia Lai promotes high-tech agricultural development

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Head of the Central Committee's Policy and Strategy Commission, and Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung visit exhibition booths showcasing Gia Lai’s signature products at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The conference was attended by Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Head of the Central Committee's Policy and Strategy Commission; Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung; along with approximately 1,000 delegates, including experts, leaders of localities, and representatives of domestic and international enterprises.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan said that following administrative consolidation, Gia Lai now covers an area of over 21,500 sq. km, with a population exceeding 3.5 million, more than 600,000 hectares of forest, and a vast agricultural land fund. The province is strategically located along key East–West and North–South corridors, serving as a gateway linking the South Central Coast with the Central Highlands and providing access to the sea for the region.

Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan delivers the opening remarks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

During the 2021–2025 period, the province recorded an average GRDP growth rate of 6.71 percent per year, higher than the national average, with GRDP per capita reaching US$3,555 annually. In 2025 alone, GRDP grew by 7.2 percent, with the economic scale estimated at approximately VND271 trillion (US$10.25 billion), and GRDP per capita reaching VND85.05 million (US$3,219).

For the 2026–2030 period, Gia Lai has set a target of rapid and sustainable development driven by science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, and the private sector. The province aims to become a hub for processing and manufacturing industries, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, and services and tourism, as well as emerging sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

At the conference, numerous delegates, experts, and business representatives contributed policy recommendations and practical solutions to support Gia Lai in achieving sustainable development and enhancing its investment attractiveness.

Dr. Tran Du Lich presents his keynote paper. (Photo: SGGP)

Dr. Tran Du Lich presented a keynote paper on transforming the growth model in the digital era—from a capital-driven approach to one based on knowledge, productivity, and technology—built upon three core pillars, including improving labor productivity, advancing the application of high technology and innovation, and accelerating digital transformation in production and governance. In particular, he emphasized that agriculture should move directly toward high-tech, digital, and circular models; shift from raw exports to deeper participation in global value chains; promote deep processing; and develop the Gia Lai agricultural brand in international markets.

Dr. Tran Du Lich also proposed a “double-digit” growth scenario for the 2025–2040 period. By 2030, GRDP is projected to reach US$21 billion (with per capita income of US$3,600); US$55 billion (US$15,000 per capita) by 2040; and US$88 billion (US$24,000 per capita) by 2045.

Exhibition booths showcasing Gia Lai’s signature products at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Harsha Vardhan of Syre Impact AB assessed that Gia Lai holds advantages in connectivity, infrastructure, seaports, and renewable energy, making it well-positioned to develop a circular economy. The province is regarded as an ideal location for establishing a large-scale textile recycling center, forming a circular supply chain, and leveraging the European-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to enhance export value.

Delivering directive remarks at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung called on Gia Lai to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the Party’s resolutions, identifying high economic growth as a central task and striving to achieve double-digit growth in the coming period. Priority should be given to the development of processing industries, renewable energy, services, tourism, and logistics, while ensuring that growth is closely aligned with sustainability.

The province is required to enhance the effectiveness of investment promotion and attraction more substantively and selectively; accelerate administrative reform; improve the efficiency of public governance; and shift from a “management” mindset to one of “facilitation and service,” placing people and enterprises at the center of development.

On this occasion, Gia Lai Province granted investment decisions and signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) for 273 projects, with a total registered capital of approximately VND838 trillion (US$32 billion). The projects primarily focus on processing industries, energy, high-tech agriculture, tourism, urban development, and logistics.

Deputy PM Ho Quoc Dung delivers directive remarks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh