Gia Lai pledges faster procedures to attract investment

Gia Lai Province is stepping up efforts to improve its investment climate, committing to administrative reforms, shorter project timelines and expanded opportunities in high-tech and value-added sectors.

The Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee held a meeting with businesses and investors in Ho Chi Minh City on March 20, announcing a series of commitments to reform administrative procedures and shorten project implementation timelines in order to enhance capital inflows.

Overview of this event (Photo: Minh Xuan)

At the event, provincial leaders said that Gia Lai is orienting investment attraction around key pillars, with industry and manufacturing at the core, prioritizing processing and manufacturing projects to build complete value chains.

The province is also calling for investment in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, energy storage, green hydrogen, medical equipment and biotechnology.

In addition, Gia Lai is focusing on developing high-tech agriculture linked with deep processing and brand building, while expanding investment in real estate, tourism and services.

From many opinions of the business community, Gia Lai still holds significant potential, especially in high-tech agriculture, construction materials, processing industries and digital technology.

However, to accelerate investment decisions, businesses suggested the province further clarify planning, land availability, and implementation mechanisms.

In her remarks at the event, Ms. Ly Kim Chi, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association, said that the conference provided businesses with clearer insights into the investment environment, but emphasized the need for on-site surveys to fully assess infrastructure, policies and the level of local support.

Mr. Dinh Hong Ky, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association speaks at the meeting. (Photo: Minh Xuan)

Mr. Dinh Hong Ky, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA), noted that Gia Lai has advantages in developing environmentally friendly construction materials and high-tech agriculture. Connecting with leading enterprises would help enhance processing value and expand export markets.

Responding to the feedback, Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, said that the province is improving infrastructure, preparing clean land funds, and developing industrial parks and clusters to welcome investors.

Gia Lai leaders pledged strong administrative reforms and close support for businesses throughout project implementation.

Accordingly, for large-scale projects, the province will directly engage in resolving obstacles, while for small and medium-sized enterprises, relevant agencies will provide detailed guidance to shorten preparation time. Project implementation timelines are expected to be reduced to around 60 days for projects outside industrial zones and 38 days for those within industrial parks.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong