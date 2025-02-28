Gia Binh Airport must be built by 2026 to ease pressure on Noi Bai Airport

On February 27, the Government Office issued a statement on the conclusion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh regarding the construction project of a road connecting Gia Binh Airport in Bac Ninh Province with Hanoi.

Design of Gia Binh International Airport

The Prime Minister agreed in principle to develop Gia Binh Airport into an international airport and upgrade the airfield to class 4E in accordance with the classifications of aircraft of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

In addition, he gave a nod to the construction project of a road connecting Gia Binh Airport in the northern province of Bac Ninh with Hanoi and a logistics center. He asked relevant units to make an effort to complete the international airport and the connection road no later than 2026 to ease pressure on Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi.

The Prime Minister has requested the establishment of a task force to implement the investment in the road connecting Gia Binh Airport in Bac Ninh Province with Hanoi and the construction of a logistics center at Gia Binh Airport, led by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

He also urged Hanoi and Bac Ninh to immediately implement site clearance work, aiming to complete it before June 30, 2025.

Under the project, Gia Binh International Airport will cover an area of around 363.5 hectares. The airport will have an annual capacity of one million passengers and 250,000 tons of goods by 2030, and three million travelers and one million tons of commodities by 2050.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh