Gia Binh International Airport development needs around VND17,682 billion

The Ministry of Transport has just accepted a proposal to develop Gia Binh Airport in the northern province of Bac Ninh into an international airfield.

Design of Gia Binh Airport

Accordingly, the ministry has just approved the adjustment of the Master planning on airport development in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, including an addition of Gia Binh Airport to the planning and development of it into an international airport.

Gia Binh Airport will be upgraded to class 4E in accordance with the classifications of aircraft of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The airport will have an annual capacity of one million passengers during the 2021-2030 period and three million travelers by 2050.

Under the project, Gia Binh International Airport will cover an area of around 363.5 hectares with an estimated investment cost of VND17,682 billion (US$695 million) in the 2021-2030 period and VND12,038 billion (US$473 million) for a vision to 2050.

The Ministry of Transport has also adjusted some contents of the airport network development plan. Specifically, the area for the master planning on airport development in the 2021-2030 period is approximately 24,195 hectares, instead of 23,831 hectares. The investment capital required for the development of the airport system by 2030 is around VND438,000 billion, instead of VND420,000 billion, which will be mobilized from state budget funds, off-budget financial funds, and other legal capital sources.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh