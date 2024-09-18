General Vo Nguyen Giap’s wife passes away

General Vo Nguyen Giap and Mrs. Dang Bich Ha

On September 17, Mr. Vo Hong Nam, son of General Vo Nguyen Giap, announced the passing of Mrs. Dang Bich Ha, General Vo Nguyen Giap's wife, who died at midnight on September 17 (the 15th day of the eighth month in the lunar calendar of the Year of the Dragon) at the age of 96.

Born in 1928 in Thanh Chuong District, Nghe An Province, Mrs. Dang Bich Ha was the eldest daughter of Professor Dang Thai Mai, former Minister of Education, and the first Director of the Vietnam Institute of Literature.

General Vo Nguyen Giap and Mrs. Dang Bich Ha’s wedding in late 1946 was held modestly. Despite the age difference (General Vo Nguyen Giap, born in 1911, was married to Mrs. Dang Bich Ha after the death of his first wife, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Quang Thai, in 1944), the couple was known as soulmates throughout their lives.

Mrs. Dang Bich Ha was a steadfast support for General Vo Nguyen Giap, allowing him to focus fully on his national and military duties. Together, they contributed to Vietnam's remarkable achievements during the two wars of resistance. Eleven years after General Vo Nguyen Giap’s passing on October 3, 2013, his wife has now also passed away. The couple had four children, namely Vo Hoa Binh, Vo Hanh Phuc, Vo Dien Bien, and Vo Hong Nam.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan