General Secretary warmly inquires with contributors in Ho Chi Minh Campaign

This event followed a meeting between Party General Secretary To Lam and war veterans, revolutionary contributors and exemplary policy families in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of April 21.

On April 21 afternoon, Party General Secretary To Lam, Secretary of the Central Military Commission presided over a meeting with exemplary contributors to the victory of the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025). They included senior military commanders, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, intelligence officers, Saigon commandos, guerrilla forces, former youth volunteers and frontline workers who directly participated in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign.

Attending the meeting were Politburo members, including Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Internal Affairs Commission Phan Dinh Trac; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Inspection Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc; General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defense; General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

Additionally, former Politburo members, former and current members of the Party Central Committee and those who directly participated in the Ho Chi Minh Campaign were present at the meeting.

The gathering offers not only an opportunity to listen to aspirations but also to honor and recognize the remarkable achievements and contributions by individuals and collectives to the victory of the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign. Their efforts played a vital role in the struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in the cause of building and defending the fatherland.

As scheduled, Party General Secretary To Lam will lead a working delegation to attend various activities in Ho Chi Minh City throughout April 21 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

Earlier, Party General Secretary To Lam joined in the special art program, titled "Dat nuoc tron niem vui" (The Country is Full of Joy), in Ho Chi Minh City last night.

