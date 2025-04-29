General Secretary To Lam offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

A delegation of incumbent and former Party and State leaders attended incense-offering ceremonies in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at various sites in the city named after President Ho Chi Minh.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the National Reunification (April 30, 1975- April 30, 2025), a delegation of the Central Executive Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front sincerely laid wreaths and offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch in District 4 and the President Ho Chi Minh Statue, positioned in front of the headquarters of the municipal People's Council and People's Committee on Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1 on the afternoon of April 29.

Attending the ceremony were General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Do Van Chien.

General Secretary To Lam along with incumbent and former Party and State leaders take a commemorative photo in front of the Statue of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Accompanying the delegation were former Party and State leaders, including former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Van An, former Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Le Hong Anh, along with members of the Politburo, secretaries of the Party Central Committee, vice chairpersons of the National Assembly, deputy prime ministers and leaders of the Party, State, centrally-run agencies, organizations and leaders of Ho Chi Minh City.

General Secretary To Lam solemnly pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The delegates solemnly expressed their profound gratitude and deep respect for President Ho Chi Minh's immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and nation. President Ho Chi Minh devoted his entire life to the people and the country, leading the Party and people to achieve glorious victories.

50 years ago, on April 30, 1975, the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign was a brilliant milestone in the history of Vietnam's struggle for national liberation, marking the liberation and reunification of Vietnam.

General Secretary To Lam along with incumbent and former Party and State leaders offer flowers and incense in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch in District 4. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The 50th-anniversary celebration of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification is an occasion to not only review the nation's glorious history and the journey of struggle, construction, and development of the country but also help gain a deeper understanding of the values and lessons learned from the practical struggles, thereby strengthening the determination and power in firmly building and defending the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and taking the country into a new era of national advancement.

General Secretary To Lam and delegates lay a wreath in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

As scheduled, General Secretary To Lam and the senior delegation will participate in several important activities on the afternoon and evening of April 29, as part of the series of events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

Notably, on the morning tomorrow, General Secretary To Lam, along with incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, ministries, centrally-run agencies, and guests from both inside and outside the country, will attend the commemoration celebration, grand military parade and procession marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong