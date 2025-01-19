General Secretary hosts OV representatives returning home for Homeland Spring

Party General Secretary To Lam on January 19 hosted a reception for 100 overseas Vietnamese (OV) representatives from more than 40 countries and territories, who are in Vietnam to attend the 2025 “Xuan Que huong” (Homeland Spring).

Party General Secretary To Lam delivers a speech at the meeting with overseas Vietnamese representatives in Hanoi on January 19. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Chung)

The 2025 “Xuan Que huong” (Homeland Spring) was organised by the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV).

The Party leader commended the affection and contributions of the OV community to the homeland and expressed his pride in the community's robust development, both in size and influence. He acknowledged the active participation of associations of Vietnamese businesses, professionals and intellectuals abroad in connecting with their roots, forming an extensive network that links Vietnamese people at home and abroad.

Sharing updates on Vietnam's current situation, he noted that despite significant challenges last year, the country achieved key objectives in socio-economic, defence, security, and diplomatic fields. He stressed that the ultimate goal of Vietnam's development is to make people wealthy and build a strong nation, and a socialist society capable of standing alongside global powers.

The General Secretary affirmed that, in addition to domestic efforts, the Party and State highly value the invaluable contributions of OV people worldwide. The Party chief noted the recent Politburo Resolution 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, clarifies major policies on attracting talents and developing networks of domestic and overseas experts and scientists to contribute to key national programmes and projects.

Party General Secretary To Lam and participating overseas Vietnamese representatives at the meeting in Hanoi on January 19 (Photo: SGGP/Viet Chung)

At the meeting, OV representatives expressed their gratitude for the Party’s and State's attention, as well as the personal support of the General Secretary, towards their communities. They voiced strong confidence in Vietnam's future development and pledged their commitments to actively contributing to the realisation of the country’s aspirations in its new era of national rise.

The delegates also put forth various proposals and recommendations to support Vietnam's development goals in the years to come.

Vnplus