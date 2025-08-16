General Secretary attends inauguration of Public Security Ministry headquarters

Party General Secretary To Lam attended the inauguration ceremony of the new headquarters of the Ministry of Public Security at 96 Nguyen Du Street, Cua Nam Ward, Hanoi, on the morning of August 16.

Party General Secretary To Lam and Minister Luong Tam Quang attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

After nearly 18 months of construction, the project has been completed and officially put into operation. The new facility offers spacious, modern, and standardized infrastructure to effectively support the operations of the People's Public Security forces.

The construction of the Ministry of Public Security’s headquarters is a key national project and a prominent example of the ministry’s ongoing infrastructure modernization efforts, in line with the spirit of Resolution No. 12-NQ/TW dated March 16, 2022, of the Politburo on "Promoting the building of a truly clean, strong, regular, elite, modern People's Public Security force, meeting the requirements and tasks in the new situation." The project was initiated under the guidance of Party General Secretary To Lam, who laid the foundation from its earliest stages and remained closely involved throughout its development.

Party General Secretary To Lam and delegates plant trees in the premises of the Ministry of Public Security headquarters. (Photo: SGGP)

The headquarters has been fully equipped with advanced and modern facilities, meeting all operational needs of the Ministry of Public Security, with room for future expansion.

At the ceremony, Party General Secretary To Lam, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, along with current and former leaders of the Party and the State, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the new Ministry of Public Security headquarters and planted trees within the premises.

By Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh