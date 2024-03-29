Business

GDP grows 5.66 percent in Q1

Vietnam's economy grew 5.66 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, the highest for the first quarter since 2020.

According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), the agro-forestry-fishery, industry-construction, service sectors expanded by 2.98 percent, 6.28 percent, 6.12 percent, contributing 6.09 percent, 41.68 percent, and 52.23 percent to the total Q1 GDP growth, respectively.

In her remarks, GSO General Director Nguyen Thi Huong lauded the positive gain amidst global economic instabilities, which reflects the effectiveness of management policies of the Government, ministries, sectors, and localities.

She also noted bustling trade activities, a strong tourism recovery, and high increases in export turnovers of key products.

Regarding the structure of the economy in the quarter, the agro-forestry-fishery made up 11.77 percent, industry-construction 35.73 percent, and service 43.48 percent.

On the utilisation of GDP, final consumption and asset accumulation increased by 4.93 percent and 4.69 percent year-on-year, contributing 56.77 percent and 24.07 percent to the overall growth rate, respectively.

The export of goods and services grew by 18 percent, while imports rose by 17.08 percent, resulting in a trade surplus contribution of 19.16 percent.

