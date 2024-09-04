Gateways to HCMC see no traffic jams, Hanoi faces congestion

The gateways of Ho Chi Minh City recorded no traffic jams while Hanoi faced congestion after the four day holiday.

Traffic flow on National Road No.60

Yesterday afternoon, there was a noticeable rise in vehicle traffic, with motorbikes and cars queuing on the overpass at Binh Thuan intersection in Binh Chanh outlying district, progressing steadily but at a reduced pace.

In the eastern region of Ho Chi Minh City, vehicles were lined up at An Phu intersection, transitioning from Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway into the city center.

Despite the increased traffic density, traffic police were on hand to manage the flow, effectively preventing significant congestion. Meanwhile, there were minor slowdowns, with vehicles moving at a sluggish pace on Mai Chi Tho Street leading to Thu Thiem Tunnel.

Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station, during the holiday, served around 205,000 passengers, with a 5 percent increase in vehicle volume and a 15 percent increase in passengers compared to the same period last year.

At the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in Thu Duc City, the total number of passengers entering and leaving the station during the holiday reached 36,300 people with 2,340 trips, an increase of 170 percent in passengers and 183 percent in trips compared to last year.

Elsewhere in the country, traffic conditions on all routes heading towards Hanoi were very tense, with a high density of vehicles and many sections experiencing prolonged congestion. Specifically, the North-South Expressway section from Nghe An to Hanoi was congested from Ninh Binh Province, with many sections experiencing traffic jams stretching for tens of kilometers.

Traffic police officers directed drivers to exit the expressway at congested sections and use National Highway 1. The gateway to the city in Phap Van-Cau Gie Expressway and the entrance to the elevated section of Ring Road 3 were blocked for many hours. The situation was similar on National Highway 5 and Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway, as well as the approach roads to Vinh Tuy and Thanh Tri bridges; and Noi Bai - Lao Cai Expressway near Nhat Tan Bridge.

There was a notable surge in the number of passengers at bus stations in Hanoi from different provinces yesterday. The management and authorities at the bus stations had to exert considerable effort to ensure order outside My Dinh, Giap Bat, and Nuoc Ngam bus stations, facilitating the pick-up and drop-off of passengers. Buses and other public transportation means were operating at full capacity to meet passengers' travel demand.

The National Traffic Safety Committee reported that during the four-day holiday for this year’s National Day on September 2, there were 257 traffic accidents across the country, leading to 124 fatalities and 193 injuries. In comparison to the same four-day holiday in 2023, the total number of accidents saw a decrease of 9.8 percent, while fatalities dropped significantly by 22.5 percent.

Also yesterday, a representative from Viet Duc Hospital stated that during the four-day holiday this year, the hospital received approximately 150 emergency cases each day and half of which were related to traffic accidents.

