Gamming disorder in children warned during summer

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) has just warned that the gaming disorder in children could become worse, especially during the summer vacation.

Therefore, parents should detect early and intervene promptly to prevent children from becoming addicted to gaming during this summer vacation.

According to HCDC, game online has become increasingly popular, especially with children and young people with vivid graphics, diverse content and continuous improvement and online games are more attractive than ever.

However, playing games poses the risk of addiction. Gaming disorder is a form of gaming behavior characterized by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite negative consequences.

Internet gaming disorder was described in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, (DSM-5-TR) of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) which would hugely cause consequences in some aspects of daily lives.

Gamming disorder in children is warned during the summer.

According to doctors, game addicts often show signs of preoccupation with playing games; symptoms when stopping playing comprising sadness, anxiety, irritability; spending a lot of time playing games to satisfy their desire; inability to reduce gaming, failure of quitting gaming despite efforts.

According to the statistics of the World Health Organization, around 70 percent to 80 percent of children from 10 to 15 years old are interested in online gaming. Of these, the game addiction rate is from 10 to 15 percent.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong