Fund-raising exhibition presents paintings by children with autism

Paintings by children with autism will be presented at a fund-raising exhibition in Hanoi that will be opened to the public from June 2.

Entitled Heart for Autism, the exhibition, which aims to spread and inspire the artistic soul of autistic children, bringing their voice to the community, will present 15 paintings by autistic children.

The art event has been co-organized by medical doctor Do Thuy Nga, founder of the Hope Centre, which supports autistic children with specific educational skill development programs, painter Dinh Cong Dat, and Pan Pacific Hanoi (PPHAN).

According to Dr Nga, children with autism may have difficulty developing language skills.

“Singing and drawing are ways to communicate their thoughts and reveal their inner worlds to others," she said. "That’s why, with the motivation for bringing happiness to their life, at the Hope Centre, we have organized many special painting classes for them."

Visiting the exhibition, guests can discover the colorful inner world of children with autism and their deep sense of creativity and imagination in perceiving the world out there.

Heart for Autism is a fundraising event and an opportunity to call for attentiveness in the community toward autistic children's spiritual life and to create a sustainable future for them.

"Corporate social responsibility has always been one of the essential activities that Pan Pacific Hanoi consistently dedicates an immense amount of time and resources to develop since the very first day of operation," said PPHAN's General Manager, Christoph Marcel Strahm.

"By hosting the art exhibition, we would like to raise public awareness for autism and spread out love and sympathy to children with autism in general and to students at the Hope Centre in particular. The event also demonstrates our hotel's long-term commitment to sustainability and well-being improvement in the community and society."

Playing an important part in the event, artist Dat who has been known for his contemporary artworks is now becoming a regular guest at the Hope Centre.

As a teacher with a lot of experience organizing classes for children at the Hope Centre, he shared: “Through the exhibition, I hope people can see the paintings from the autistic children's perspective and open your heart to enjoy the artworks".

To further the cause of fund-raising, artist Dat will present four artworks from his series Flowers on Do (Poonah) Paper. His peer, artist Dinh Quan, has also contributed a large lacquer plate depicting a cat.

The exhibition's opening on Friday evening will feature the presence of young pianist Tran Khoi Viet.

The free-entrance exhibition will open for visitors from 7 am to 10 pm at Song Hong Bar, Lobby Level, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Nien Road, Hanoi.