Fund-raising campaign launched for poor and disabled children

A fund-raising campaign was launched for collecting money to support poor and disabled children.

The Vietnam Red Cross Association coordinated with the National Humanitarian Portal 1400, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women's Union and some competent agencies to launch the campaign in Hanoi yesterday.

People can support the national fund-raising campaign lasting until July 10 by texting TE to 1406 to donate VND20,000 per message to charity account number 2022 at Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank with account name Vietnam Red Cross.

According to Ms. Bui Thi Hoa, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, the campaign aims to mobilize people across the country to join hands to give food, foodstuff, means of transport, household appliances, and hygiene water supply works for poor, disabled, orphaned children and children affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, children in extremely difficult areas, contributing to improving nutrition and living conditions for them.

At the same time, through the program, the organizers want to raise people’s awareness of the care and protection of children.

The highlight of the campaign's communication activities will be the following events including the National Children's Summer Camp on May 28 in Ho Chi Minh City; the Sunflower Summer Camp 2023 in Hanoi in the first week of June.