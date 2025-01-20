Free home return for workers, disabled, disadvantaged students for Tet

The HCMC Youth Union, the HCMC Vietnamese Students’ Association, the HCMC Center for Student Support, Thanh Nien Newspaper, Hao Hao Brand of Acecook Vietnam, and various organizations and individuals held a send-off ceremony for disadvantaged students and workers returning home on the “Spring Journey”, on the morning of January 20, at the HCMC Youth Cultural House.
The event was attended by Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee; Ms. Nguyen Thi Bach Mai, Permanent Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Board; and Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC Fatherland Front Committee.
Under the theme “Tet Reunion, Joyful Spring,” the buses transported 2,000 disadvantaged students, workers, and people with disabilities to their hometowns in the Central and Central Highlands regions. In addition to free transportation, each participant received a Tet gift worth VND700,000.
Since 2002, the “Spring Journey” program has helped more than 63,120 students and workers return home for Lunar New Year.
With a radiant smile, Nguyen Thi Nga, a 65-year-old lottery ticket seller, shared that she had arrived early at the gathering point with her boarding house neighbors. “I’m heading to Phu Yen to celebrate the Lunar New Year with my children. Thanks to this support, I’ve been able to save a significant amount on travel costs. For someone like me, a struggling migrant worker, this assistance means a lot,” she said.
In related news, the HCMC Federation of Labor organized the “Union Train – Spring 2025” program, bidding farewell to 175 families of union members and workers returning home to celebrate Lunar New Year on the morning of January 20, at Saigon Station.
With the motto “Ensuring Lunar New Year reaches every union member and worker, leaving no one behind,” labor unions across HCMC have launched numerous initiatives to support workers. The HCMC Labor Federation proposed funding from the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, securing nearly VND2 billion to provide round-trip train tickets for 175 union members and workers, along with 320 of their family members—including parents, in-laws, spouses, and children—traveling to Northern provinces and cities for the holiday.
A total of 44 train trips, with 495 round-trip tickets, have been organized to transport workers home and bring them back to HCMC after the holiday.
Speaking at the send-off ceremony, Mr. Tran Doan Trung, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC Labor Federation, emphasized that the “Union Train – Spring 2025” program embodies care, support, and love from the labor union, allowing workers far from home to reunite with their families and welcome Tet with joy and blessings.
He extended heartfelt Tet wishes to the workers, encouraging them to enjoy a meaningful, warm, and happy holiday with their loved ones. He also urged workers to return to their workplaces on time after the holiday, continuing their contributions to production and fostering the growth of a modern, compassionate, and prosperous HCMC.