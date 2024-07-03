Fourth World Conference of OVs slated for August

Approximately 600 delegates are expected to attend the 4th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese (OV) and the 2024 forum of OV intellectuals and experts scheduled to take place in Hanoi from August 21-28.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairwoman of the ministry’ State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the press briefing held in HCM City on July 2. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairwoman of the ministry’s State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) Le Thi Thu Hang announced the information at a July 2 press briefing on planned activities for the community this year.

Hang said that the conference and forum aim to evaluate the outcomes of the two decades implementing Politburo's Resolution 36-NQ/TW, dated March 26, 2004, on OV-related affairs. The assessment will contribute to the summary of the resolution and the formulation of the Party’s policies concerning the group serving the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

The events also seek to enhance the communications of the Party's policies and the State's laws to OV and provide a platform for domestic agencies to understand the expatriates’ situation, aspirations, and challenges, thereby improving support and care for them, she said.

The conference and forum will be an opportunity for OVs, particularly intellectuals and businesspeople, to offer their ideas and suggestions for national development in the new context while strengthening connections between OVs and domestic entrepreneurs and experts for technology transfer and application.

The Prime Minister is expected to attend and deliver a keynote address at the opening session, with the events featuring four thematic sessions focusing on the role of the Vietnamese diaspora in high-tech development, economic growth, national unity, as well as the promotion of Vietnamese culture and language. Distinguished expatriates are set to meet with Party and State leaders, conduct field surveys, and engage in discussions with local authorities and businesses.

At the briefing, the deputy minister also unveiled that the Vietnam Summer Camp 2024, which will involve 120 young OVs aged between 16-24, will be held in 12 Vietnamese provinces and cities from July 14 to 29.

Participants will engage in various activities, such as visiting historical sites and scenic locations, experiencing traditional culture, joining in cultural and sports exchanges, and performing social charity affairs. They will also pay tribute to their ancestors and national heroes.

The World Conference of OVs has been held three times, in 2009, 2012, and 2016. Meanwhile, the summer camp is an annual program starting in 2003.

Vietnamplus