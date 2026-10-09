Four Vietnamese war remains recovered in Laos

Search teams from Vietnam's Quang Tri Provincial Military Command recovered the remains of four Vietnamese soldiers killed in Laos during the war, expanding their search operations in Khammouane Province on the morning of October 9.

The remains were discovered in caves by Team No.1, under the command's Political Department, as part of ongoing efforts to locate and repatriate Vietnamese fallen soldiers.

One set of remains was found in a cave near Ban Nongping in Boualapha District. The other three were discovered in caves near Ban Phonkhen in Mahaxay District.

The search team also uncovered numerous artifacts believed to be associated with the soldiers, including military tarpaulins and hammocks, rubber sandals, AK rifle cartridge casings, electrical wires, and a vial of penicillin.

Search personnel collect samples for identification and verification.

Team No.1 also uncovered numerous related artifacts.

After the recovery, the remains and accompanying artifacts were transported to a temporary mortuary for identification and verification. Ceremonial rites will be conducted in accordance with regulations. Meanwhile, authorities work to establish the soldiers' identities.

Team No.1 will continue its search across the area, working closely with local authorities and residents in Laos to gather information and expand the search for additional remains.

The search team expands the search area.

The mission aims to bring Vietnamese soldiers who died in wartime back to their homeland, allowing them to be properly commemorated and, where possible, returned to their families.

By Van Thang, Hoang Cuoi – Translated by Thuy Doan