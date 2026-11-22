Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau inspects major transport projects in Ca Mau, urging local authorities and contractors to accelerate construction, overcome obstacles and ensure timely completion.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau and the working delegation inspect construction progress on the sea-crossing bridge to Hon Khoai Island. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 21, a central-level working delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau conducted site inspections and held a working session with Ca Mau Province to review the implementation and progress of major transport infrastructure projects in the province.

The delegation included Nguyen Van Nen, former Politburo member and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, as well as leaders of the Ministry of National Defense and Ca Mau Province.

At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau commended contractors and construction units for their efforts to accelerate work on key projects, including the Ca Mau–Cai Nuoc Expressway, the Cai Nuoc–Dat Mui Expressway, the road connecting to Hon Khoai Island, and the Hon Khoai multipurpose general port.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau and the working delegation present gifts to encourage officials and engineers working on the Hon Khoai sea-crossing bridge project. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the road project connecting to Hon Khoai Island, despite challenging weather conditions at sea, Truong Son 10 Brigade, under Truong Son Construction Corporation, has made efforts to mobilize machinery, equipment, and personnel to meet construction requirements.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau called on local authorities, project owners, and contractors to strictly implement the Prime Minister's directives, overcome all difficulties and obstacles, and urgently accelerate project implementation to ensure completion on schedule.

He also urged them to proactively mobilize additional personnel, machinery, equipment, and vehicles for transporting construction materials, ensuring that construction activities proceed continuously and efficiently while meeting quality standards.

He asked local authorities to regularly monitor and inspect project implementation and promptly report difficulties and obstacles to competent authorities for resolution. They were also instructed to continue supporting project owners, contractors, and construction units and creating favorable conditions for project implementation.

He stressed the need for decisive and proactive action to prevent delays, thereby generating momentum for economic development while safeguarding national defense and security.

The road project connecting to Hon Khoai Island (Photo: SGGP)

According to a representative of Truong Son Construction Corporation (Army Corps 12), site clearance for all the projects has been completed, with the corporation now focusing on construction work.

To date, the value of completed construction work has reached more than VND5,190 billion (US$201.3 million) for the Ca Mau–Cai Nuoc Expressway, equivalent to 22 percent of the contract value; more than VND2,700 billion for the Cai Nuoc–Dat Mui Expressway, or 11 percent; more than VND1,900 billion for the road connecting to Hon Khoai Island, or 9 percent; and VND1,500 billion for the Hon Khoai multipurpose general port, or 10 percent.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh