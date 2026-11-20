The Government has extended state-funded health insurance support for ethnic minority residents in formerly disadvantaged mountainous areas, covering at least 70 percent of premium costs to ensure uninterrupted healthcare access.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has signed Resolution No. 48/2026/NQ-CP, extending state-funded health insurance premium support for ethnic minority residents in mountainous and disadvantaged areas.

Under the new resolution, the policy applies to ethnic minority individuals living in communes previously designated as Region II or Region III, as well as "especially disadvantaged villages," during the 2016–2020 period. The extension specifically targets residents in localities that have since been removed from the government's list of disadvantaged areas for the 2021–2025 period, ensuring they maintain continuous healthcare coverage.

The support shall cover at least 70 percent of the health insurance premium.

The Government has tasked the Ministry of Finance with balancing and allocating central budget funds to support localities in accordance with state budget laws. The Ministry is also directed to instruct Vietnam Social Security to guide provincial and municipal offices in implementing the resolution, ensuring uninterrupted health insurance coverage for eligible residents who renew their policies within the prescribed timeframes.

Furthermore, the Ministry shall provide guidance to people’s committees in communes on disseminating information, as well as compiling and managing the lists of eligible beneficiaries in localities.

The Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance, and provincial and municipal People’s Committees, shall intensify efforts to promote, disseminate information, and encourage ethnic minority and mountainous communities to participate in the health insurance scheme.

Individuals eligible for health insurance premium support under the policy, for whom the state budget subsidizes 70 percent of the premium, who were admitted to a medical examination and treatment facility before this Resolution takes effect and are discharged either before or on the date it takes effect, shall continue to receive the applicable health insurance benefits for the entire course of that medical examination and treatment.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan