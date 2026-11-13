Gia Lai flood-hit residents clean up as floodwaters recede

Residents in eastern Gia Lai Province began clearing mud and debris from their homes on November 13 as floodwaters receded and sunny conditions returned, allowing communities along the Ha Thanh River to start recovering from widespread flooding.

Several roads remain flooded.

Floodwaters had begun withdrawing from homes in Quy Nhon Bac Ward, one of the hardest-hit areas, by the morning and midday of November 13. However, several locations remained inundated, leaving some roads impassable. Many residents who had evacuated returned home to assess the damage and begin cleaning up.

Residents clear mud and debris after the flooding.

Despite improving weather, floodwaters continued to surround the home of Nguyen Thi Qua, 56, a resident in Quy Nhon Bac Ward. To prevent fast-moving water from surging inside, she used wooden boards and sandbags to reinforce and seal her front gate.

"The rain has stopped, and the water is receding, but I still haven't dared to open the gate. Yesterday, the water rose extremely quickly. Without taking precautions, the powerful current could have swept into the house and destroyed it," she said.

Nguyen Thi Qua's house remains inundated.

Fearing another rise in floodwaters, Ms. Qua keeps her house tightly sealed.

A resident in flood-hit Quy Nhon Bac Ward points to the water level reached during the historic 2025 floods.

Several residential roads in Quy Nhon Bac Ward remained partially submerged. Some low-water crossings were still underwater, disrupting traffic. Vehicles attempting to pass through flooded sections risked engine damage or falling into deep potholes hidden beneath the water.

Residents rush to clear flood debris and restore their livelihoods.

According to Gia Lai's Civil Defense Command, flooding affected 1,857 homes across the province, including more than 1,600 in Quy Nhon Bac Ward. Five houses lost their roofs. Authorities evacuated 175 households, comprising 516 people, from high-risk areas. More than 16,780 students across the province were also forced to stay home.

Residents carry their belongings back home after the floods.

A resident's vegetable garden was damaged by flooding.

Floods damage roads and coastal defenses The provincial Department of Construction reported erosion around the abutments and wing walls of Ba Luong Bridge on National Highway 19C in Canh Vinh Commune, affecting both upstream and downstream sides. Authorities placed approximately 126 cubic meters of rock to reinforce the structure and installed barriers while redirecting traffic. A temporary bypass is being surveyed and designed. Ba Luong Bridge on National Highway 19C in Canh Vinh Commune has suffered severe erosion, raising fears of a possible collapse. Landslides and flooding also disrupted National Highway 1D and provincial roads 629 and 639. Nha Sam Pass was closed because of landslide risks, affecting 175 households in Canh Tien Village, Canh Vinh Commune. Along Xuan Dieu Street in Quy Nhon Ward, two sections of the coastal embankment collapsed, with one subsidence point exceeding one meter in depth. The seawall and seaside promenade along An Duong Vuong Street in Quy Nhon Nam Ward also sustained damage.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Thuy Doan