Heavy rain floods key road to La Lay border gate, cargo trucks stranded

Heavy rain flooded a key border route in Quang Tri, stranding hundreds of cargo trucks, while rough seas drove a cargo ship with 20 crew members aground off Hue.

Heavy rain on November 10 flooded several sections of National Highway 15D, the only road leading to La Lay International Border Gate in Quang Tri Province, with water reaching about one meter deep and disrupting traffic. Hundreds of cargo trucks were left stranded on both sides of the road.

A long line of vehicles waits near a deeply flooded section of National Highway 15D.

Heavy rain flooded the La Lay spillway in La Lay Commune and the Dakrong spillway at Km0+307 on National Highway 15D to a depth of about one meter, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Hundreds of vehicles, mostly trucks transporting goods between Laos and inland areas of Quang Tri, were forced to wait near the flooded sections.

Flooding and landslides also disrupted traffic on dozens of roads in the province's mountainous areas.

At noon, the Quang Tri Border Guard Command said it had deployed 372 officers and soldiers, along with 28 vehicles, and remained on standby for emergency response operations.

Pedestrians and vehicles are barred from traveling through the deeply flooded section of National Highway 15D.

Cargo ship with 20 crew members runs aground off Hue

A cargo vessel carrying 20 crew members has drifted ashore and run aground in waters off Hue City after being battered by heavy waves, while adverse weather has hampered efforts to refloat it.

At noon on November 10, the Thua Thien Hue Maritime Administration said it had held an online meeting with relevant agencies and instructed the vessel's owner and captain to implement a salvage plan for the VTA NEPTUNE.

The cargo vessel VTA NEPTUNE drifts ashore and runs aground off Hue City.

The vessel, operated by VTA Import-Export Co. Ltd., was driven off course by strong waves at around 8:30 p.m. on November 9 and ran aground approximately 2.75 nautical miles southwest of buoy No.0 in the Chan May maritime channel.

The ship measures 150.52 meters long and 26 meters wide. It was not carrying cargo when the incident occurred but had 20 crew members on board, along with 51.82 tons of diesel oil and 211.81 tons of fuel oil.

Strong winds and rough seas have made it unsafe for rescue teams to approach the vessel and carry out operations to refloat it.

By Van Thang, Hoai Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan