Heavy rain triggers landslides on National Highway 1D in Gia Lai

Heavy rain triggered landslides on National Highway 1D in Gia Lai Province on November 11, burying sections of the roadway under mud and rocks, stranding vehicles and forcing authorities to restrict traffic.

Rainwater carries mud and rocks down the mountainside onto National Highway 1D like a waterfall.

Speaking to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on November 11, Mr. Le Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Gia Lai Department of Construction, said he was directly overseeing emergency clearance and safety measures along the highway in Quy Nhon Nam Ward.

Heavy rainfall swept across eastern Gia Lai from the night of November 10 into the morning of November 11. Several downpours hit Quy Nhon, while rivers downstream of the Ha Thanh and Kon river systems began rising.

Vehicles stranded at the landslide site.

Sections of National Highway 1D buried under landslide debris at noon on November 11.

Torrents of water carried soil and rocks down the slopes of Quy Hoa Pass, part of the Vung Chua mountain range, cascading onto National Highway 1D on the morning of November 11. Several road users and vehicles were knocked over by the rushing water, while some trucks became trapped beneath debris.

Water rushes down the mountainside onto National Highway 1D on the morning of November 11 (Screenshot from a video recorded by a driver).

Numerous vehicles stranded in the landslide-hit section of National Highway 1D.

Drivers reported that only one lane remained passable, with the other completely blocked by landslide debris. Several vehicles farther along the mountain pass were unable to proceed.

Traffic police and local authorities deployed personnel to regulate traffic, set up warning barriers and clear debris. One-way traffic was maintained while crews worked to free stranded vehicles.

Emergency crews mobilized to rescue vehicles trapped at the scene.

A truck trapped by landslide debris on National Highway 1D.

Authorities were mobilizing additional machinery and equipment to remove the debris. Mr. Le Anh Tuan said the road surface remained largely intact, allowing traffic to continue in one direction at a time.

National Highway 1D connects Quy Nhon with Dak Lak and provinces farther south. It carries substantial north-south passenger and freight traffic, particularly vehicles seeking an alternative to Cu Mong Pass.

Emergency crews work to free a truck trapped amid piles of mud and rocks.

Authorities mobilize forces to repair tornado-damaged homes In Quang Ngai Province, a tornado accompanied by strong winds damaged 22 homes in Duc Loi Hamlet, Long Phung Commune, on the evening of November 10. Four homes lost their roofs, with damage estimated at less than 20 percent, while 18 others sustained minor damage. Total losses were estimated at VND150 million, with no casualties reported. Emergency crews repair a house whose roof was blown off on November 11. Local authorities mobilized border guards, police and militia forces to help residents repair damaged homes on the morning of November 11. Heavy rain continued across the area, pushing river levels above alert level 3 and flooding several low-lying locations. Authorities were inspecting vulnerable areas, warning of potential landslides and urging residents in flood-prone areas to move to safer locations.

By Ngoc Oai, Xuan Huyen, Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thuy Doan