The Indian Navy frigate INS Sahyadri arrived in Da Nang on November 20 for a three-day goodwill visit aimed at strengthening naval cooperation and defense ties between Vietnam and India.

On November 20, at Tien Sa Port, authorities from Da Nang City, in coordination with the city’s armed forces and the Naval Region 3 Command, held a welcoming ceremony for the Indian Navy frigate INS Sahyadri.

The Indian Navy frigate INS Sahyadri docks at Tien Sa Port, marking the start of its visit to Da Nang. Photo: SGGP

The vessel, carrying 294 officers and sailors, arrived for a goodwill visit to the city, which is scheduled from November 20 to 22.

During their stay in Da Nang, the Indian Navy delegation will pay courtesy calls to the leadership of the Da Nang City People’s Committee and the Naval Region 3 Command, and engage in sports exchanges with officers and personnel of the Vietnam People’s Navy.

Additionally, crew members of the INS Sahyadri will also tour local historical and cultural sites.

The Indian naval vessel’s visit aims to build mutual trust and understanding between the two navies, deepening bilateral defense ties between Vietnam and India.

The INS Sahyadri (hull number F-49) is the third stealth guided-missile frigate of the Indian Navy’s P17 class, officially commissioned on July 21, 2012. It was constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (Mumbai, India) with a high degree of indigenization. The ship is currently assigned to the Indian Navy’s Eastern Naval Command.

294 officers and sailors arrive at the port, beginning a goodwill visit to the city from November 20 to 22. Photo: SGGP

The vessel is equipped with a comprehensive suite of modern weaponry, including anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, naval guns, close-in weapon systems (CIWS), anti-submarine missiles, and torpedoes. It also integrates advanced sensor and electronic warfare systems and possesses the capability to carry a helicopter.

INS Sahyadri is frequently deployed across a vast area, stretching from the western Indian Ocean to the western Pacific, contributing to regional stability, maritime security, and connectivity cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific.

By Nguyen Khoi - Translated by Anh Quan