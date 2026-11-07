NA Chairman urges Vietnam Buddhist Sangha to advance with the nation

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man urged the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha to strengthen unity and advance national development at the opening of the 10th National Buddhist Congress on Saturday.

On the morning of November 7, at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended and delivered a congratulatory address at the 10th National Buddhist Congress (for the 2026–2031 term).

At the 10th National Buddhist Congress. Photo: SGGP

The National Assembly Chairman urged the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha to continue promoting the noble values of Buddhism, fostering unity, and walking alongside the nation to contribute to its rapid and sustainable development.

NA Chairman hails Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s contributions

In his congratulatory remarks, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man emphasized that the nation’s collective achievements include significant contributions from religious organizations and dignitaries, who have joined hands and hearts in the cause of national development.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man gives flowers to congratulate the 10th National Buddhist Congress. Photo: SGGP

Regarding Buddhism, the National Assembly Chairman noted that it is the religion with the largest number of Buddhist followers in Vietnam, exerting a positive influence on social life and enriching the traditional cultural and ethical values of the Vietnamese people.

Guided by the motto "Dharma – Nation – Socialism," the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha has upheld its traditions, grown steadily, and taken the lead in patriotic emulation movements and interfaith solidarity; thereby affirming the intrinsic bond between the Buddhist faith and the nation.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man congratulates the 10th National Buddhist Congress. Photo: SGGP

Furthermore, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha serves as a trusted member organization of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, playing a vital role in building, strengthening, and promoting the great national unity bloc. Together with all segments of society, it contributes to building a prosperous and powerful nation, ensuring a peaceful and happy life for the people.

The National Assembly Chairman expressed his satisfaction with the accomplishments of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha over the past term, noting that its religious activities have remained stable and fully compliant with the guidelines and policies of the Party, as well as the laws and regulations of the State. The organizational structure of the Sangha has been promptly, flexibly, and creatively refined to align with the two-tier local government model.

The Sangha, along with its monastics and lay followers, has actively responded to and participated in patriotic emulation movements such as those focused on building new-style rural areas and civilized urban environments, combating drugs and crime, ensuring security and public order, protecting the environment, and responding to natural disasters and epidemics. They have also engaged in initiatives related to healthcare, education, vocational training, social assistance, social welfare, and humanitarian charity.

The external relations activities of Buddhism have continued to expand through participation in international organizations and the development of associations for Vietnamese Buddhists abroad. These efforts have contributed to people-to-people diplomacy, religious diplomacy, advocacy regarding human rights, and the affirmation of the right to religious freedom in Vietnam.

On behalf of the leadership of the Party, the State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Chairman of the National Assembly extended congratulations and expressed high appreciation for the achievements and contributions of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, as well as its monastics and lay followers nationwide, over the past term.

NA Chairman urges Vietnam Buddhist Sangha to strengthen unity

The Chairman of the National Assembly affirmed that the 10th National Buddhist Congress is a significant event, marking a new stage of development for the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

Delegates at the 10th National Buddhist Congress. Photo: SGGP

He highly commended the Sangha for selecting the theme "Discipline – Innovation – Efficacy – Effectiveness," which aligns with the current global, regional, and national context—a period characterized by profound transformations in organizational structure, management methods, socio-economic affairs, science and technology, digital transformation, and international integration.

Addressing the Congress, the National Assembly Chairman called for unified action to tackle key challenges and fulfill the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's goals for the upcoming term. He emphasized building a strong, dignified organization, selecting virtuous and capable leaders for the Patronage Council and Executive Council, and reinforcing the Sangha’s position as the sole official representative of Vietnamese Buddhists at home and abroad.

He expressed his expectation that the Sangha will continue to unite Vietnamese monks, nuns, and lay Buddhists in actively participating in patriotic emulation movements—remaining closely aligned with the nation, fostering national unity and harmony, and contributing to the preservation of world peace.

The National Assembly Chairman also called on religious leaders and believers of all faiths to maintain national solidarity and actively counter attempts to use religion to divide the country. He urged all religious communities to work alongside the nation in driving rapid, sustainable development aimed at a prosperous and civilized Vietnam.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the National Assembly urged the Government, agencies, ministries, and sectors along with Party committees, local authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and local administrations to continue paying close attention to the proper implementation of the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws regarding religion.

Competent authorities should provide guidance, support, and favorable conditions for religious communities and Buddhism in particular to flourish, both in their secular lives and in the practice of their faith.

Referring to Ho Chi Minh’s thought on religion, freedom of belief, and religious solidarity, the National Assembly Chairman emphasized that President Ho Chi Minh took a keen interest in matters of religion and belief throughout his lifetime. Over the years, the Party and the State have consistently prioritized this area, enacting various policies and laws to safeguard the people’s right to freedom of belief and religion. On April 23, 2026, during its first session, the 16th National Assembly passed the Law on Belief and Religion (amended) with the unanimous approval of all deputies present.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents First, Second, and Third-Class Labor Orders to various collectives and individuals. Photo: SGGP

According to the National Assembly Chairman, this serves as the legal foundation for the consistent implementation of policies that respect and guarantee the people’s right to freedom of belief and religion as well as the right to hold no religious or belief-based affiliation. It further ensures equality among religions and guarantees that religious activities are conducted in accordance with the law, as well as the charters and statutes of religious organizations recognized by the State.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents the First-Class Labor Order to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha. He also presents First, Second, and Third-Class Labor Orders to various collectives and individuals. Photo: SGGP

At the congress, on behalf of the Party and State leadership, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man awarded the First-Class Labor Order to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha. He also presented First, Second, and Third-Class Labor Orders to various collectives and individuals within the Sangha for their outstanding achievements.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan