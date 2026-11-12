Central region races to recover from flooding, landslides

Heavy rainfall, combined with floodwaters surging downstream from upstream areas, has triggered widespread flooding and landslides across the Central region, disrupting transport and isolating several communities.

Landslides caused by heavy rain and flooding along National Highway 40B in the section passing through Tra Tan Commune.

On November 11, local authorities stepped up recovery efforts and evacuated residents from high-risk areas.

In Quang Tri Province, landslides occurred along the Ho Chi Minh Road section running through Truong Son Commune. Authorities mobilized workers and machinery to clear hundreds of cubic meters of earth and rocks, partially reopening one lane to traffic. Meanwhile, at a landslide site on National Highway 9C in Kim Ngan Commune, more than 10,000 cubic meters of earth and rocks buried approximately 100 meters of roadway. Relevant units are working around the clock in three shifts to restore traffic as soon as possible.

Downtown Tra My Commune deeply flooded

In Da Nang City, prolonged heavy rainfall has cut off transport links in several mountainous communes, while deep flooding and landslides have affected national highways and threatened residential areas. National Highways 40B and 24C in the Tra My area was deeply inundated, with strong currents bringing traffic to a standstill.

Also in Tra My Commune, a mountain landslide in Dong Trau Hamlet caused the wall of a house to collapse. Thanks to advance weather warnings and the evacuation of residents beginning on the afternoon of November 10, the incident caused no loss of life.

In Tra Leng Commune, landslides have also begun occurring at multiple locations along inter-village and inter-commune roads, raising the risk of some communities being temporarily isolated.

Civil defense command units in mountainous communes across Da Nang have activated emergency evacuation plans to protect residents.

A landslide in Dong Trau Village (Tra My Commune) sends rocks and soil crashing into a local house, collapsing its wall.

At noon on November 11, military personnel from Tra Tan Commune trekked more than 10 kilometers through forest trails and crossed rising floodwaters to carry a man in his 70s from the Ong Nam residential area to safety.

Also on the same day, a woman in premature labor in Ngoc Giac Hamlet, Tra Tan Commune, was successfully assisted by local medical personnel. She safely delivered a 1.7-kilogram baby girl aboard a vehicle mobilized by local authorities to transport her to hospital.

Meanwhile, in Tra Leng Commune, local authorities urgently evacuated 20 households comprising 87 people after a dangerous landslide crack was detected immediately behind a residential area.

Rocks and soil collapse the wall of a local house.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, rainfall across central Vietnam is expected to gradually ease from the afternoon of November 12. Rainfall will continue to decline on November 13 and 14, with scattered showers remaining in some areas from November 15.

In the Northern region, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to spread across the region from November 12 and persist through November 13. Cold conditions will continue, although temperatures are expected to gradually rise from November 13.

In Quang Ngai Province, rising water levels in the Phuoc Giang River on November 11 caused flooding 0.5 to 1.5 meters deep, cutting off nearly 500 households in Phuoc Giang Commune.

Landslides hit multiple roads in Tra Leng, causing localized isolation.

Off the Sa Huynh coast, the Quang Ngai Maritime Administration is closely monitoring the cargo vessel TONG CHENG 301, which ran aground amid high waves and strong winds. The vessel's owner has been instructed to close the valves of its oil tanks and prepare oil containment booms in case of a spill.

In western Quang Ngai, prolonged heavy rainfall has triggered landslides, threatening residential areas in Mang But, Kon Plong and Ngoc Linh communes. In response, local authorities in Ngoc Linh and Mang But evacuated approximately 125 households from high-risk landslide areas to safer locations between the afternoon of November 10 and November 11.

Low-lying areas in Nghia Hanh Commune are inundated

In Gia Lai Province, rising floodwaters in the Kon and Ha Thanh rivers inundated the Lac Truong spillway, forcing teachers and parents to carry students across fast-flowing water. A mountain landslide on Vung Chua Pass along National Highway 1D also left several north-south freight trucks stranded.

In Khanh Hoa Province, water levels in the Cai Nha Trang and Dinh Ninh Hoa rivers have fallen below alert level 1. However, heavy rainfall combined with simultaneous water releases from several reservoirs has created a high risk of flooding in low-lying areas and further landslides.

The Khanh Hoa People's Committee has activated its disaster response plans, directing local authorities to maintain round-the-clock duty, set up checkpoints at flooded crossings and deeply inundated locations, and take decisive measures to evacuate residents from dangerous areas, including through compulsory evacuation where necessary.

Riverside areas in Phuoc Giang Commune are flooded

Rising river waters continue to inundate riverside areas

Phuoc Giang Commune authorities assist in evacuating residents to safety

The road leading to Lang Mam Village in Ba To Commune is blocked by landslides

Assisting fishermen in moving fishing gear to a safe location

Clearing landslides on National Highway 49

Hue City traffic police clear drainage systems to speed up water runoff on flooded streets

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh