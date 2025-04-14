Four forest fires break out in a single night

Four major forest fires broke out across Quang Ninh and Bac Giang provinces between the afternoon of April 12 and the morning of April 13, causing severe damage.

Forest fire in Binh Lieu Town (Quang Ninh Province) on the night of April 12 and morning of April 13

According to the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, four major forest fires broke out across Quang Ninh and Bac Giang provinces between the afternoon of April 12 and the morning of April 13, causing severe damage. As of midday on April 13, firefighting operations had been largely completed.

The first blaze was reported in Binh Lieu Town, Binh Lieu District, Quang Ninh Province, specifically in Subzone 291 near the Khe Mu area. The fire rapidly engulfed around 25 hectares of acacia forest and undergrowth, fueled by rugged terrain, strong winds, and a buildup of dry fallen trees left in the wake of Typhoon Yagi. Approximately 400 personnel—including local forces, military units, and police—were deployed to contain the flames. The fire was largely brought under control by around 6:30 a.m. on April 13. Preliminary findings indicate that the fire was triggered by a local resident burning undergrowth to prepare for reforestation, but strong winds caused it to spread uncontrollably.

At roughly the same time, a second fire erupted around 9 p.m. on April 12 in a forested area of Dai Yen Ward, Ha Long City, also in Quang Ninh Province. The blaze ignited on the western slope of a hill adjacent to National Highway 18. Gusty winds quickly fanned the flames across hundreds of meters, posing a serious threat to nearby residential areas. Fortunately, light rainfall and calmer winds near midnight helped firefighters extinguish the blaze. The area affected consisted mainly of pine and acacia trees already weakened or felled by Typhoon Yagi.

Simultaneously, a wildfire broke out in the Khe Ro Nature Reserve in An Lac Commune, Son Dong District, Bac Giang Province. The fire spread swiftly due to thick underbrush, high winds, and stormy weather. It was largely contained by 4 a.m. on April 13.

Another fire was also reported in Cam Ly Commune, Luc Nam District, Bac Giang Province. It affected production forest on the Huyen Dinh mountain range, within Giap Son Hamlet. The fire spread throughout the night of April 12 but was mostly extinguished by the following morning. Authorities are still investigating the cause and assessing the extent of the damage.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, on April 13, signed an urgent directive (No.36/CD-TTg) issued by the Prime Minister, ordering immediate action to address the consequences of the forest fires in Dai Yen Ward and Binh Lieu Town. These fires alone resulted in the destruction of more than 40 hectares of forest. The directive called on the Chairman of Quang Ninh Province to thoroughly investigate the incidents, strictly punish any individuals found violating forest fire prevention regulations, and implement effective recovery measures to restore the burned forest areas.

By Phuc Hau, Phan Thao – Translated by Thuy Doan