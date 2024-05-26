Four awarded for bravery during deadly Cau Giay fire

On Saturday, Party Secretary of Trung Hoa Ward Tran Anh Duong said that the four citizens' quick action demonstrated ingenuity and dauntless bravery.

Seen from above, the burned house is located in a densely populated area. (Photo: VNS)

Four brave citizens who helped rescue victims trapped in the fatal fire that killed 14 people in the early hours of Friday morning have been awarded by the Cau Giay District People's Committee for their heroic actions.

After discovering the fire at a house on Trung Kinh Street, Pham Quoc Luat, an aluminum and glass worker who also drives a Grab motorbike taxi at night, immediately found a ladder, hammer and other tools to try to save people — despite the danger.

Local residents Nguyen Kim Long, Dong Van Tuan and Hoang Van Tuan also came quickly to assist Luat.

Together they broke a second-floor wall, where some people were trapped.

On Saturday, Party Secretary of Trung Hoa Ward Tran Anh Duong said that the four citizens' quick action demonstrated ingenuity and dauntless bravery.

Cau Giay District leaders have proposed that the men receive certificates of merit as well.

Investigation and response

Meanwhile Hanoi Police have announced a further investigation into the tragic fire, as identification of the 14 victims killed is ongoing.

The fire took place just after midnight last Friday in a house on a small alley in Trung Hoa Ward. It was extinguished after about one hour.

Rescue forces saved seven people, but 14 others were found dead.

The municipal Police Department has directed the Police Investigation Agency to clarify and strictly handle violations based on applicable laws.

The Cau Giay District Police will coordinate with relevant departments and agencies to visit, encourage and support the victims' families to help them quickly overcome the fire’s consequences.

The house where the fire occurred is a family house with rooms for rent and a total area of about 150sq.m.

Seven of the property owner's family members lived there, and many other people are also registered as tenants in the house.

The host family had participated in training on fire prevention, fighting and rescue organized by local authorities.

Immediately after receiving information about the fire, leaders of the Government, National Assembly, municipal Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Fatherland Front came to the scene to direct firefighting, rescue and recovery work.

The victims' families on Friday received support of VND50 million (US$1,900) for each fatality and VND30 million ($1,170) for each injured person.

Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh issued instructions on strengthening fire prevention, fighting and rescue for boarding houses in the city.

He assigned district People's Committees to review and check all boarding houses in the area. The work must be completed before the middle of next month.

