Forum on increasing national labor productivity in 2024 to take place in Hanoi

SGGPO

A forum on increasing national labor productivity in 2024 will be held in Hanoi on May 26, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor announced.

Labor productivity is one of the indicators of enhancing national competitiveness. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, in order to implement the annual Workers' Month, the Presidium of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor has just launched a plan to organize the forum and a conference to assess the implementation of regulations on the relationship between the Government and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor in carrying out tasks.

The event will be participated by leaders of the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education and Training, the capital city of Hanoi, HCMC, Nghe An, Khanh Hoa, Binh Duong, Can Tho, Gia Lai, Hai Duong, Yen Bai provinces and other localities, along with workers of provinces and cities nationwide, including 50 workers with high labor productivity, outstanding initiatives, creativity and significant achievements in production and labor.

The forum is an opportunity for members of trade unions, civil servants, employees, workers, experts, managers, and business owners to exchange and discuss the current situation, reasons, and bottlenecks of labor productivity in Vietnam, and propose solutions to promote the growth in labor productivity in the country.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

