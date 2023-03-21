Forum marks International Day of Forests

The Vietnam Administration of Forestry (VAF) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) jointly held a forum in response to the International Day of Forests in Hanoi.

Pham Hong Luong, Chief of the VAF Office, said that “Healthy Forests for Healthy People” is a very meaningful message in the context that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected people's health and all aspects of the social life.

According to the UN’s Global Forests Goals Report 2021, the importance of forests for the well-being of people and the planet is clear. Some 1.6 billion people worldwide depend directly on forests for food, shelter, energy, medicines and income.

Forests provide clean air and fresh water and help to avert desertification. They are home to 80 percent of all known terrestrialspecies, and they regulate the climate, absorbing one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Recognising the importance of forests, over the past years, Vietnam has actively and responsibly made many commitments to and strongly supported global initiatives on climate change response, including the protection and sustainable development of forests, said Luong.

Nguyen Song Ha, Assistant to the FAO Representative in Vietnam, said that the theme of the 2023 International Day of Forests stresses that forest and environmental degradation, caused by unsustainable forestry activities, will result in climate change, loss of biodiversity and emergence of new diseases.

Ha said that there are currently three measures related to forests and vegetation that can support forest health and environmental restoration, including ending deforestation and maintaining existing forest areas; restoring degraded soil and developing agro-forestry; and boosting sustainable forest use and building green value chains.

Over the past years, the FAO has worked closely with the Vietnamese Government to support activities promoting a healthy and sustainable forestry sector.

Together with other UN organisations, the FAO is committed to being a long-term partner of the Vietnamese Government, and maintaining its assistance for healthy forests in Vietnam, he added.