Forty-two companies with market capitalization exceeding US$1 billion

Among these, the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade (Vietcombank) stands as the sole enterprise with a market capitalization of almost $20 billion.

Based on data from HOSE, as of September 29, 2023, the HOSE has 601 listed securities, comprising 394 stocks, three closed-end fund certificates, 14 ETF certificates, and 190 secured warrant certificates. The total volume of listed stocks exceeds 146.42 billion shares. The market capitalization stands at over VND4.62 quadrillion, down 5.62 percent compared to the previous month. This constitutes more than 93.69 percent of the total market capitalization and is equivalent to 48.57 percent of the 2022 GDP (at current prices).

Out of the 394 listed companies, 42 of them currently have a market capitalization surpassing $1 billion (over VND23.5 trillion). Notably, Vietcombank (VCB) stands as the only company with an exceptional market capitalization, reaching nearly $20 billion (approximately VND480 trillion).

In July 2023, VCB had previously reached a peak of VND106,500 per share, resulting in a market capitalization of over VND504 trillion, which equated to one-tenth of the total market capitalization of the entire stock exchange. However, by the end of the trading session on October 3, VCB's share price had fallen to just VND86,300 per share.