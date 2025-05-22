Former State President Tran Duc Luong passes away

Despite the dedicated treatment provided by the Party, the State, a team of professors and medical doctors, and the devoted care of his family, his advanced age and declining health ultimately led to his passing.

Former State President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: VNA)

Former Politburo member and former State President Tran Duc Luong, born on May 5, 1937, passed away at 22:51 on May 20 at his residence in Hanoi, aged 88, after a period of illness, according to the specialised council for protection of central-level officials' health.

Despite the dedicated treatment provided by the Party, the State, a team of professors and medical doctors, and the devoted care of his family, his advanced age and declining health ultimately led to his passing.

Details regarding the memorial, funeral, and burial ceremonies for comrade Tran Duc Luong will be announced at a later time.

