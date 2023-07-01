Former Israeli ambassador highly values “bamboo diplomacy” of Vietnam

The “bamboo diplomacy” of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is a good policy for the sake of the Vietnamese people, said Chairman of the Israel - Vietnam Friendship Association Amikam Levy.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency's resident reporter in Tel Aviv, Levy, who served as Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam from 2001 to 2003, described the “bamboo diplomacy” as an excellent initiative, a style of leadership, and a commitment. Having come to many localities in Vietnam, including rural areas, he knows about the bamboo very well, he said.

He expressed his admiration for the combination of “diplomacy” and “bamboo”, and considered this as a smart combination as the plant is always flexible, strong, and highly communal.It is not easy to carry out the “bamboo diplomacy” policy since the implementation may encounter many obstacles and requires a high sense of responsibility, Levy opined. But he believed that Vietnam can surmount those obstacles soon.

Levy added that he is impressed with the CPV’s leadership role in Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, and that the country has chosen a right direction, had a strong leadership, and also shown its aspirations and clear commitments.

He held that Vietnamese leaders are visionary and have made dedications for the sake of the people, and that Israel can learn many things from Vietnam and also have many things to contribute to the latter.

Talking about Israel-Vietnam relations, Levy said the two countries share a similarity in history when both had struggled for independence, as well as similarities in fundamental values, strong will, and commitments to bringing security and prosperity to their people.

The bilateral relations are flourishing, he went on, suggesting that to boost mutual understanding between their people, the two countries should organise more events and talks, especially about culture, learn from each other, and never cease working to seek measures for enhancing the ties.From now to the end of 2023, many impressive and meaningful activities will take place to mark the 30th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, he said.