Foreign NGOs lauded for contributions to socio-economic development

President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son lauded contributions of foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to Vietnam’s development in 2023, at a meeting in Hanoi on December 26.

vna-potal-le-ghi-nhan-dong-gop-cua-cac-to-chuc-phi-chinh-phu-nuoc-ngoai-danh-cho-viet-nam-nam-2023-7149036-6659.jpg
Foreign NGOs honoured for their contributions to socio-economic development. (Photo: VNA)

On behalf of Vietnamese beneficiaries, the official thanked the organisations for their valuable support over the past time, singling out 35 with outstanding contributions to Vietnam in the year.

Son suggested the organisations continue with information sharing in 2024, and work together with competent agencies in administrative reforms.

As the standing body of the Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organisation Affairs, VUFO has coordinated with ministries, agencies and localities to facilitate the operations of the foreign NGOs, contributing to socio-economic development of localities in particular in the country in general, he said.

Representatives from the foreign NGOs honoured at the meeting thanked the VUFO for its support, helping them implement projects in Vietnam effectively.

