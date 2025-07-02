Foreign nationals apply for level-2 digital ID accounts

The Ministry of Public Security has issued level-2 electronic identification (e-ID) accounts for foreign residents from July 1 to August 19.

The data required for account issuance includes personal identification information, a passport or other valid international travel documents, permanent or temporary residence permits, a portrait photograph, and biometric information.

In addition, the ministry launched an intensive 50-day campaign for the issuance of level-2 electronic identification (e-ID) accounts for foreign residents in the country through August 19, aiming at accelerating the registration process for expatriates living in Vietnam.

On the morning of July 2, dozens of foreign nationals arrived at the headquarters of the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to apply for level-2 digital ID accounts.

The launch of the 50-day campaign for the issuance of Level-2 electronic identification (e-ID) accounts for foreign residents in the country aims to expedite the registration and creation of Level-2 electronic identification accounts for foreigners currently living in the country.

Colonel Nguyen Ba Tuan, Deputy Director of the Immigration Department, directly inspects the issuance of level-2 electronic identification (e-ID) accounts for foreign residents.

Colonel Nguyen Ba Tuan, Deputy Director of the Immigration Department, emphasized that the issuance of level-2 digital identification accounts enables foreign nationals to complete administrative procedures online more easily, reducing paperwork, wait times, and the need for in-person visits.

He noted that the system enhances the authenticity of personal data while safeguarding the legal rights of foreign residents throughout their time living and working in Vietnam.

Officers provide guidance and assistance to foreign nationals residing in Vietnam in completing their information declarations.

Additionally, the level-2 digital ID accounts allow foreign nationals to use many digital utilities in Vietnam, such as customer identity verification in banking, house rental agreements, public service access, storage of electronic residence cards, and other legal documents through the VNeID mobile application.

For government authorities, the establishment of a unified and comprehensive "digital profile" for each foreign national significantly enhances the effectiveness of identity verification, residency management, and the prevention and handling of potential violations.

During the 50-day campaign, Unit A08 will operate at full capacity, including outside regular working hours, to receive applications from those in need, without limiting the number of submissions per day. In addition, foreign nationals residing in Vietnam are now able to install the VNeID electronic identification app and register using a verified Vietnamese SIM card. This new process significantly streamlines data synchronization and shortens administrative procedures compared to previous methods.

It takes five minutes to complete the procedures for issuing Level 2 electronic identification accounts for foreign nationals residing in Vietnam.

Fingerprint scanning

Officers from the Immigration Department provide support to foreign nationals in completing the issuance of Level 2 electronic identification accounts.

By Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh