Foreign nationals apply for level-2 digital ID accounts
SGGPO
The Ministry of Public Security has issued level-2 electronic identification (e-ID) accounts for foreign residents from July 1 to August 19.
In addition, the ministry launched an intensive 50-day campaign for the issuance of level-2 electronic identification (e-ID) accounts for foreign residents in the country through August 19, aiming at accelerating the registration process for expatriates living in Vietnam.
On the morning of July 2, dozens of foreign nationals arrived at the headquarters of the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to apply for level-2 digital ID accounts.
Colonel Nguyen Ba Tuan, Deputy Director of the Immigration Department, emphasized that the issuance of level-2 digital identification accounts enables foreign nationals to complete administrative procedures online more easily, reducing paperwork, wait times, and the need for in-person visits.
He noted that the system enhances the authenticity of personal data while safeguarding the legal rights of foreign residents throughout their time living and working in Vietnam.
Additionally, the level-2 digital ID accounts allow foreign nationals to use many digital utilities in Vietnam, such as customer identity verification in banking, house rental agreements, public service access, storage of electronic residence cards, and other legal documents through the VNeID mobile application.
For government authorities, the establishment of a unified and comprehensive "digital profile" for each foreign national significantly enhances the effectiveness of identity verification, residency management, and the prevention and handling of potential violations.