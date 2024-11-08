Foreign investors sell off for 11th straight session, market liquidity dries up

Foreign investors continued to be net sellers for the 11th consecutive session on the HOSE exchange, with a massive net selling value of over VND1.16 trillion, leading to a sharp decline in market liquidity.

As a result, the VN-Index dropped to near 1,250 points.

The stock market on November 8 was quite subdued, with domestic investor sentiment remaining cautious while foreign investors consistently sold off stocks, contributing to the overall sluggish market performance.

Blue-chip stocks were dumped heavily, causing significant pressure on the market. Notable declines included VHM (-3.38 percent), MSN (-1.36 percent), VIC (-1.56 percent), and GVR (-1.35 percent).

The banking sector also saw significant losses, further pulling down the VN-Index. CTG dropped 1.69 percent, LPB fell 1.23 percent, EIB decreased 1.04 percent, VPB sank 1.02 percent, VCB lost 1.07 percent, and VIB declined 1.08 percent. Other banks like BID, VPB, STB, SHB, and TPB saw declines of nearly 1 percent.

The securities sector also ended in the red, with stocks such as SSI, VCI, SHS, VIX, HCM, and CTS falling by nearly 1 percent.

The real estate sector, which had seen some differentiation in previous sessions, also experienced a downturn. In addition to the significant drops in VHM and VIC, DXG slashed by 3.25 percent, PDR was demolished by 1.61 percent, IDC retreated by 1.21 percent, HDC collapsed by 1.54 percent, CEO narrowed by 1.32 percent, and DIG was destroyed 1.88 percent.

A few stocks still managed to post strong gains, including VTP (+6.46 percent), HVN (+6.67 percent), SZC (+2.77 percent), and VGI (+7.39 percent).

At the session's close, the VN-Index fell 7.19 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,252.56 points, with 254 stocks declining, 125 rising, and 62 remaining unchanged.

The HNX-Index on the Hanoi exchange also dropped 0.61 points, or 0.61 percent, to 226.88 points, with 98 stocks declining, 66 rising, and 52 remaining unchanged. Although market liquidity improved, it remained low, with the total trading value on HOSE reaching around VND13.9 trillion, up VND1.4 trillion compared to the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers for the 11th consecutive session on HOSE, with a massive net selling value of over VND1.16 trillion. The top three most sold stocks were CMG with nearly VND179 billion, VHM with nearly VND160 billion, and MSN with nearly VND133 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan