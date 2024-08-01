Five real estate projects unblocked in HCMC amid regulatory challenges

The HCMC People’s Committee has just reported to the Construction Ministry the progress of addressing legal issues in 64 real estate projects sited in the city.

The Metropole Thu Thiem of Quoc Loc Phat JSC. has its legal problems fully addressed



Accordingly, since the end of 2023, the municipal People’s Committee has organized several meetings with the Prime Minister’s Task Force in order to review and step-by-step tackle any legal problems in 64 real estate projects here.

Based on its operating regulations, the HCMC Task Force on removing obstacles in investment projects in the city and the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment are responsible for compiling and proposing solutions on a quarterly basis for issues within the authority of the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee.

So far, the HCMC Task Force has continuously checked any investment projects behind schedule due to legal compliance issues in order to devise feasible solutions and minimize land resource waste. Since its establishment in May 2023, the HCMC Task Force has held nine meetings and released 15 notices of conclusions, which address problems in 30 real estate projects.

Until now, five have been fully resolved:

The Metropole Thu Thiem of Quoc Loc Phat JSC.;

The social housing project of VTHouse JSC. and Tam Giao JSC.;

The project of Suntory Pepsico Vietnam Beverage Co. Ltd.;

The Metro Star apartment and commercial complex of Metro Star Investment JSC.;

The Celadon Citiy of Gamuda Land JSC.

Another 25 are being processed by related state departments and agencies within their own authority.

