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Dong Nai meets all criteria to become centrally governed city

SGGPO

Dong Nai Province has met all conditions and standards required for its upgrade to a centrally governed city, marking a major step toward stronger regional connectivity and economic growth.

A draft National Assembly resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally governed city was presented by Minister of Internal Affairs Do Thanh Binh at a plenary session on the morning of April 20, part of the first session (second phase) of the 16th National Assembly.

According to the proposal, the upgrade of Dong Nai to a centrally governed city is considered both necessary and urgent. The province has met all five conditions and seven criteria set out in the Law on Organization of Local Government and relevant resolutions of the National Assembly Standing Committee.

Dong Nai is a major economic hub and plays a key role as a regional connector linking Ho Chi Minh City with other economic zones. Its elevation to centrally governed city status is expected to mark a shift in governance structure, enabling Dong Nai to emerge as a key growth pole and an important gateway for international integration.

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Minister of Internal Affairs Do Thanh Binh presents the proposal on the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally governed city on the morning of April 20. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Dong Nai City will be established based on the province’s current natural area of 12,737.18 square kilometers and a population of 4,491,408. Following its establishment, the city will comprise 95 commune-level administrative units, including 33 wards and 62 communes.

In terms of organizational structure, the existing workforce of officials and civil servants, along with office facilities, will initially remain unchanged, before being reorganized and streamlined in line with the urban governance model.

The resolution is expected to take effect on April 30. Once approved, Vietnam will have a total of seven centrally governed cities.

The National Assembly's Law and Justice Committee expressed strong support for the Government’s proposal and plan. However, Chairman of the National Assembly's Law and Justice Committee Phan Chi Hieu emphasized that Dong Nai should promptly address any urban classification criteria that have not yet been fully met or remain at a basic level, ensuring that actual urban quality matches documented standards.

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Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu presents the report on the morning of April 20. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Regarding asset and personnel management, the reviewing body recommended developing effective plans to handle surplus offices and public assets following the administrative reorganization, while prioritizing the training of officials to align with the new urban governance model.

Chairman of the National Assembly's Law and Justice Committee Phan Chi Hieu further stressed that Dong Nai must work in close coordination with Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces to build an integrated regional economic space and ensure cohesive, coordinated regional development.

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By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

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