Law

Commune authorities gain greater authority in land violation penalties

SGGPO

Commune people’s committee chairpersons will be authorized to impose fines of up to VND250 million (US$9,525) for land violations from August 31, a sharp increase from the current VND5 million (US$190) ceiling under Decree 281/2026.

3-3783-6579.jpg
Citizens visit Land Registration Office Branch No. 15 to carry out land-related procedures. Photo: Thanh Hien

Starting August 31, Decree 281/2026 amending Decree 123/2024 on administrative penalties in land management takes effect. One of its key changes is expanding the authority of commune people’s committee chairpersons to impose fines up to VND250 million (US$9,525), compared to the previous limit of VND5 million (US$190).

Lawyer Le Van Hoan of the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association explained that the old ceiling of VND5 million (US$190) was far below the penalty ranges for most land violations, such as encroachment or unauthorized land-use changes, which often involve large assets and scale. Without higher authority at the commune level, many cases had to be transferred directly to provincial authorities, causing overload and delays in enforcement.

Lawyer Le Van Hoan emphasized that granting commune leaders the power to fine up to VND250 million (US$9,525) strengthens local government’s deterrence capacity, allowing violations to be stopped early. It also prevents offenders from exploiting delays in case transfers to complete illegal construction or legitimize violations. The expanded authority provides commune leaders with legal tools for enforcement, such as restoring land to its original state or reclaiming illicit gains, ensuring effective land management at the grassroots level.

This change also eliminates intermediate steps, shortens administrative procedures, and reduces the risk of overdue penalty decisions. It optimizes resources for the state management system following the restructuring of administrative units.

Authorities in communes now handle nearly all fields, not just land. Therefore, increasing their authority and penalty limits is not simply about higher values but aligns with the two-tier local government model. This adjustment is considered a major breakthrough in grassroots state management, Lawyer Le Van Hoan added.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

the two-tier local government model land management administrative penalties land violation penalties

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn