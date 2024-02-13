Fishing boat catches fire, risk of fuel spilling into sea

A large capacity fishing boat from Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province suddenly caught fire on Mui Ne beach in Phan Thiet City of Binh Thuan Province; the local government fretted about the risk of fuel spilling.

Yesterday afternoon, Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province’s Mui Ne Ward, confirmed the significant incident on a large capacity ship.

Specifically, at about 8:00 p.m. on the same day, a fishing boat of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province with the number BV 90981 owned by Mr. Le Van Loi hailing from the southern province was anchored at the Mui Ne beach suddenly caught fire violently.

When the fishing boat was engulfed in a substantial blaze, other fishing vessels which were moored nearby were docked farther, so the fire did not spread.

There were two crewmen on the burned fishing boat when the incident took place, but they quickly escaped.

Chairman of Mui Ne Ward People's Committee Bui Ngoc Lam informed that as soon as the incident occurred, firefighters were sent to the scene to put out the fire. However, because the ship was moored far from shore and the wind was strong, firemen faced difficulties in their work. There is little possibility that the fishing boat can be saved.

What made Chairman Lam worry is that the high possibility of fuel spilling. The burned fishing boat contained a lot of oil, so there is a possibility of an oil spill into the sea.

He said the local administration reported to the Provincial People's Committee and the Provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment to take measures for the possibility of a large fuel spill.

By Tien Thang – Translated By Anh Quan