Fishermen have bumper catch of fish in Ha Tinh

Chairman Hoang Trung Thong of the People's Committee of Ky Ninh commune of Ky Anh town in Ha Tinh Province yesterday said that local fishermen have had a bumper catch of trieng fish and anchovies.

According to the chairman, on the same day, many local fishermen went out to sea about 3-5 nautical miles from shore catching tons of trieng fish and anchovies.

Fishermen have bumper catch of trieng fish and sea anchovies

This is the first big winning sea trip in the new year 2024, bringing a good source of income so the fishermen are very excited.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Lan in Tam Hai 2 village of Ky Ninh Commune was so eager saying that at 1:00 p.m. on February 15, her family's ship arrived ashore carrying about 500kg of fresh sea anchovies, which she sold to traders for VND11,000 (US$0.45) -VND12,000 per kg.

According to Ms. Lan, on the trip to the sea at the beginning of this year, many local fishermen catch a lot of anchovies and trieng fish. The total volume of fish landed by some of the ships was about 5 tons of anchovies and other vessels caught at least 400-500kg of anchovies while the maximum haul of trieng fish of some boats was about 10 tons and the minimum haul of trieng fish was 4-5 tons, sold to traders for about VND 7,000 per kg.

After deducting the costs of gasoline, ice, and labor, many ships earn millions of Vietnamese dong per day.

By Duong Quang – Translated By Anh Quan