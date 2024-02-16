Fishermen have bumper catch of fish in Ha Tinh

According to the chairman, on the same day, many local fishermen went out to sea about 3-5 nautical miles from shore catching tons of trieng fish and anchovies.
This is the first big winning sea trip in the new year 2024, bringing a good source of income so the fishermen are very excited.
Ms. Nguyen Thi Lan in Tam Hai 2 village of Ky Ninh Commune was so eager saying that at 1:00 p.m. on February 15, her family's ship arrived ashore carrying about 500kg of fresh sea anchovies, which she sold to traders for VND11,000 (US$0.45) -VND12,000 per kg.
According to Ms. Lan, on the trip to the sea at the beginning of this year, many local fishermen catch a lot of anchovies and trieng fish. The total volume of fish landed by some of the ships was about 5 tons of anchovies and other vessels caught at least 400-500kg of anchovies while the maximum haul of trieng fish of some boats was about 10 tons and the minimum haul of trieng fish was 4-5 tons, sold to traders for about VND 7,000 per kg.
After deducting the costs of gasoline, ice, and labor, many ships earn millions of Vietnamese dong per day.