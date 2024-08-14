The Fisheries Sub-Department in the South-Central Province of Ninh Thuan yesterday reported that thanks to favorable weather and a stable market, local fishermen have harvested high yields of fish generating stable incomes.

Fishermen harvest bumper fish increasing incomes

Fishermen have set out to sea for the Southern fishing season - the main fishing season of the year from the 4th to the 9th month in the lunar calendar.

Fishermen at major fishing ports in Ninh Thuan Province, such as Ca Na and My Tan were delighted as favorable weather conditions have led to the appearance of many schools of anchovies in the Ninh Thuan sea since mid-July.

Each fishing boat returns with 4-5 tons of fish per trip, yielding a profit of about VND20 million-VND30 million (US$794 - $1,191). Besides anchovies, currently, many schools of mackerel, squid, and other species are also appearing frequently. Each local fishing boat is able to catch 3-4 tons of seafood per night, earning tens of millions of Vietnamese dong in profit.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development stated that to effectively exploit the Southern fishing season, the unit regularly updates and provides information on fishing grounds and aquatic resources to help fishermen plan their catches.



Additionally, the department has coordinated with local authorities to actively promote and encourage fishermen in the prevention and control of illegal and unregulated fishing. Currently, almost all of the province’s boats are operating at sea, with an estimated catch of about 42,000 tons for the Southern fishing season.

By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Anh Quan