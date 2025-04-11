First working day of 13th Party Central Committee’s 11th meeting

The committee decided to dismiss Truong Hoa Binh, former Politburo member, former Deputy Secretary of the Government's Party Civil Affairs Committee, and former permanent Deputy Prime Minister, from all Party positions.

Party General Secretary To Lam addressed the opening of the 11th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on April 10, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The 11th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on Thursday. Party General Secretary To Lam delivered an opening speech, while Politburo member and State President Luong Cuong, on behalf of the Politburo, chaired the meeting.

The Party Central Committee agreed to relieve Nguyen Van Hieu, alternate member of the 13th Party Central Committee and deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Mass Mobilisation, of his position as alternate member of the 13th Party Central Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, during his tenure as Secretary of Can Tho City’s Party Committee, violated the Party's regulations and the State’s laws in the performance of his duties, particularly in the prevention and control of corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena. He infringed upon rules regarding what Party members are prohibited from doing and the responsibility to set an example. These violations caused serious consequences, created negative public opinion, and damaged the reputation of the local Party organisation and authorities.

The committee decided to dismiss Truong Hoa Binh, former Politburo member, former Deputy Secretary of the Government's Party Civil Affairs Committee, and former permanent Deputy Prime Minister, from all Party positions. He violated the Party's regulations and the State’s laws in performing his duties, particularly in the prevention and control of corruption and other negative phenomena. He also breached rules on what Party members are prohibited from doing and the responsibility to set an example. His violations caused serious consequences and negative public opinion, hurting the reputation of the Party and State.

The Party Central Committee then worked in groups, discussing matters regarding the ongoing restructuring of the political system’s organisational apparatus and the re-arrangement of administrative units and two-level local administrations, with eight proposals and reports.

