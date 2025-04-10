Top leader delivers keynote speech at 13th Party Central Committee’s 11th plenum

Party General Secretary To Lam delivered a keynote speech at the opening of the 13th Party Central Committee's 11th plenum in Hanoi on April 10, outlining sweeping reforms and targets designed to propel the nation forward.

The 13th Party Central Committee's 11th plenum was opened in Hanoi on April 10 (Photo: Viet Chung/SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam delivered a keynote speech at the opening of the 13th Party Central Committee's 11th plenum in Hanoi on April 10, outlining sweeping reforms and targets designed to propel the nation forward.

The Party chief stressed that over the past four months, following the Party Central Committee's conclusions, the Politburo and the Secretariat have led and directed the basically completed re-organisation and streamlining of the organisational apparatus of the agencies of the Party, Government, National Assembly, and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) at the central level. He cited reduced administrative layers, enhanced efficiency, and cost savings as evidence of this “revolutionary” process.

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the opening of the 13th Party Central Committee's 11th plenum in Hanoi on April 10. (Photo: Viet Chung/SGGP)

To advance these reforms, the Politburo and the Secretariat have held many meetings and agreed to present a proposal to the Party Central Committee. This includes a two-tier local administration model, the Party organisational system at the local level, the restructuring of VFF and socio-political organisations, and mass associations whose tasks are assigned by the Party and State. There are also proposals for restructuring the judiciary bodies such as the People's Courts and People’s Procuracies, and revising the Constitution, State laws, and Party regulations on supervision and inspection to ensure synchronous enforcement.

These proposals have garnered significant attention and support from officials, Party members, and the public, with the majority eagerly anticipating their swift implementation, he said.

Members of the Party Central Committee attend the 11th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on April 10. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Party leader, the proposal to re-organise all-level administrative units and establish a two-tier local administration system, along with the accompanying proposals, address crucial, historically significant issues. They help allocate resources, create space for development, toward the goal of building the administrations that are closer to the people, more responsive to their needs, and better equipped to serve them, with a long-term vision extending at least 100 years into the future.

General Secretary To Lam urged participants to provide feedback on the proposed approach and roadmap for the organisational restructuring, ensuring a coordinated, unified, and effective approach. He stressed the importance of carrying out the restructuring process without disrupting the operations of government agencies, business activities, or the daily life of people and enterprises.

Regarding the ongoing preparations for the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 tenure, the General Secretary said since the 10th plenum, the Politburo has drastically and urgently directed the preparations for the Congress, with a focus on documents and personnel work.

Delegates at the plenum (Photo: Viet Chung/SGGP)

On documents, he underscored improvements in both their contents and presentation to ensure they are well-founded, scientific, practical, actionable, feasible, and purposeful. The guiding principle for the Political Report is to serve as a "torch that lights the way", with other reports acting as "guides for action”. Their underlying theme is the commitment to a consistent socialist path, addressing the dialectical relationship between stability and development, and determination to achieve two major long-term goals set for the 100th founding anniversaries of the Party and the nation, which are ambitious and challenging to achieve.

The Politburo and the Secretariat are keen to hear suggestions and solutions to achieve a growth rate of 8 percent or higher in 2025, with continuous two-digit growth in subsequent years, he said, adding that the most critical point is that each locality, ministry, and sector must identify "immediate actions" based on their own internal capabilities to meet the proposed targets.

Delegates were urged to carefully study the documents and provide feedback on the essential contents of each topic. These documents will serve as the foundation and "guiding principle" for successfully holding the Party Congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress, and the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026 - 2031 term.

In the new context requiring breakthroughs, decisiveness, and unity from policy proposal to implementation, the Party chief called on delegates to fully embrace their responsibility, pool their collective brainpower, and actively contribute ideas to ensure that the plenum meets the set goals and requirements.

