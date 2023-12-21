First Vietnamese Medical Encyclopedia to be published

The Ministry of Health and the Vietnam General Medical Association yesterday organized the launch of the first Vietnamese Medical Encyclopedia as well as honored outstanding people of the third Vietnam Medical Association.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan highly appreciated the enthusiastic, intellectual, and responsible contributions of all experts and scientists in the process of compiling, evaluating, and accepting to complete 6,100 words in the first Vietnamese Medical Encyclopedia.

According to Associate Professor Nguyen Thi Xuyen, President of the Vietnam Medical Association, this is a form of concept dictionary, which not only explains the entries but also states the disease mechanism, clinical symptoms, treatment and prevention.

In addition, there are specialized entries and practical applications to achieve the most effective use; therefore, not only medical staff can use but ordinary people can also use them as reference documents.

