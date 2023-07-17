First Tran Van Khe Scholarship Award Ceremony to be held on July 27

The first Tran Van Khe Scholarship Award Ceremony will take place at HCMC Opera House on July 27.

The non-profit scholarship that is named after Professor Tran Van Khe was launched in 2021 with the support of Van Lang University to encourage the preservation of Vietnamese traditional music, keep folk music alive in the community, and foster a love for traditional music among young people.

Professor Tran Van Khe, the grand old master of Vietnamese traditional music, dedicated his entire life to studying, teaching, writing, promoting, and preserving Vietnam’s culture and traditional music.

He was born in 1921 in My Tho City of the Mekong Delta region and was introduced to music at the young age of 6. He is able to play many Vietnamese traditional instruments, such as dan kim or dan nguyet (moon-shaped lute), dan tranh (sixteen-stringed zither), dan co or dan nhi (two-stringed fiddle), dan ty ba (pear-shaped, four-stringed lute) and trong nhac (ceremonial drum).

Professor Khe is considered a great master of Vietnamese and world music. He had previously been offered the post of director of research at CNRS (the French National Center for Scientific Research); Professorship at the University of Sorbonne in Paris; Honorary Member of the International Music Council (UNESCO); and Corresponding Member of the European Academy of Science, Letters, and Arts.

He passed away in 2015 in HCMC at the ripe old age of 94.